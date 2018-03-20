Mining charter: Mantashe under fire for not involving mining communities
Gwede Mantashe says his department is developing a programme for consultation with communities on the charter.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has come under fire for failing to involve mining communities in talks around changes to the Mining Charter.
This is despite a court order that affected communities must be represented.
Mantashe met with business and organised labour to discuss the document over the weekend, where two teams were set up to discuss possible amendments to the charter.
The minister says consultations with communities will happen, but community members who were present at Tuesday’s briefing wanted to know why they were not invited to the initial meeting over the weekend.
Mantashe explains: “We will have meetings with communities and all stakeholders in areas of mining. We are not going to go and negotiate with communities if we own mines. We’re a regulator.”
A community member took Mantashe to task, demanding answers.
“How can he say he will invite us if he can’t invite a single network? No network was invited there.”
Mantashe says his department is developing a programme for consultation with communities on the charter, saying: "We will tell them this is the direction we are taking."
But the question remains, why can’t the affected communities be part of the process to formulate that direction?
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
[WATCH] Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.