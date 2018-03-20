Media given deadline to apply for broadcasting of Mantsoe trial
Sandile Mantsoe made a brief appearance on Monday on murder charges. He’s accused of killing Karabo Mokoena burning her body and dumping it in a field.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has given the media until the middle of next month to apply to have the trial against Sandile Mantsoe broadcasted.
Mantsoe made a brief appearance on Monday on murder charges.
He’s accused of killing Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a field.
Earlier this month, two media houses approached the High Court to have the trial against Mantsoe broadcast.
On Monday, Judge Colleen Collis stated that the matter was scheduled to be heard on 14 March but none of the media houses appeared.
The defence had indicated that it would be opposing the application, while the State had initially said it would not be opposing.
The State now says it will also be opposing the application by the media.
Judge Collis has given the media until before 16 March to make a formal application.
This is also the date that trial proceedings are expected to resume.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court
-
Report: Moyane refuses to resign after Ramaphosa’s request
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Commuters, airport travellers warned of delays ahead of Ekurhuleni taxi strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.