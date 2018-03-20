Media given deadline to apply for broadcasting of Mantsoe trial

Sandile Mantsoe made a brief appearance on Monday on murder charges. He’s accused of killing Karabo Mokoena burning her body and dumping it in a field.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has given the media until the middle of next month to apply to have the trial against Sandile Mantsoe broadcasted.

Earlier this month, two media houses approached the High Court to have the trial against Mantsoe broadcast.

On Monday, Judge Colleen Collis stated that the matter was scheduled to be heard on 14 March but none of the media houses appeared.

The defence had indicated that it would be opposing the application, while the State had initially said it would not be opposing.

The State now says it will also be opposing the application by the media.

Judge Collis has given the media until before 16 March to make a formal application.

This is also the date that trial proceedings are expected to resume.