Matlhomola Moshoeu murder trial to continue today
Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte made a brief appearance on Monday but the matter was postponed as an Afrikaans interpreter was unavailable.
JOHANNESBURG - The trial of two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy in Coligny is expected to continue in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Tuesday morning.
Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte made a brief appearance on Monday but the matter was postponed as an Afrikaans interpreter was unavailable.
The pair are accused to pushing Matlhomola Moshoeu off their bakkie after he allegedly stole sunflower from a farm they worked in last year.
They've refuted these claims and say Moshoeu jumped out the vehicle while they were taking him to the local police station.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Frank Lesenyego said: “Interpreting is part of the court proceedings so we then had to postpone for the Afrikaans interpreter [to be able to come in]. They are still out on bail of R5,000 each so they will have to come in. The court will resume at 10 am.”
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect
-
Moyane’s tenure as head of Sars hangs in balance
-
Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court
-
#TaxiStrike: Some roads barricaded, extra EMPD officers deployed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.