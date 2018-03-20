Matlhomola Moshoeu murder trial to continue today

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte made a brief appearance on Monday but the matter was postponed as an Afrikaans interpreter was unavailable.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy in Coligny is expected to continue in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Tuesday morning.

The pair are accused to pushing Matlhomola Moshoeu off their bakkie after he allegedly stole sunflower from a farm they worked in last year.

They've refuted these claims and say Moshoeu jumped out the vehicle while they were taking him to the local police station.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Frank Lesenyego said: “Interpreting is part of the court proceedings so we then had to postpone for the Afrikaans interpreter [to be able to come in]. They are still out on bail of R5,000 each so they will have to come in. The court will resume at 10 am.”