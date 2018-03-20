Mantashe: teams set up to discuss mining charter
Mantashe says the two teams that have been set up to discuss possible amendments to the mining charter have three weeks to report back.
JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says two teams have been set up to discuss the contentious mining charter and that the document will be finalised before June this year.
Mantashe has on Tuesday morning given an update on the weekend meeting between his department, business and unions.
The Chamber of Mines approached the courts to halt the implementation of the charter which seeks to increase the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30%.
But President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to suspend the court action to allow for further consultations with the new mining minister.
He added that there will be meetings across the country on the mining charter.
Mantashe has also defended his department’s decision to negotiate with social partners on the current mining charter, saying alterations can be made along the way.
