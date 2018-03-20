Mantashe expected to give update on revision of Mining Charter

Minister Gwede Mantashe met with the Chamber of Mines and unions at the weekend where the charter was discussed and some changes proposed.

JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to give an update regarding the revision of the Mining Charter.

Mantashe met with the Chamber of Mines and unions at the weekend where the charter was discussed and some changes proposed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reached an agreement with the mining industry to suspend the court application to review the charter.

The chamber went to court to halt the implementation of the document which would increase the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30%, saying there was no consultation.

After Ramaphosa was elected president, he said the drafting of a new version of the Mining Charter would be a top priority for his administration.

Mantashe then told Eyewitness News the new charter would be finalised no later than June.

Negotiations with social partners kicked off at the weekend, with the Business Day reporting that Mantashe was not keen on scrapping the Mining Charter but only proposed limited changes to the contentious document.

The minister is expected to set the record straight this morning and clarify what changes his department proposes for the charter and whether the Chamber of Mines is satisfied with that.