Mantashe: Current mining charter doc must be used as basis of discussions
The Chamber of Mines believes that the third and current version of the Mining Charter has numerous flaws and targets which will damage the sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite fierce opposition to the current version of the Mining Charter, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe insists the current document must be the basis of discussions, saying alterations will be made if necessary.
Mantashe announced earlier on Tuesday that two technical teams had been set up to discuss possible alterations to the document and report back in three weeks.
The Chamber of Mines went to court, seeking to prevent the implementation of the current charter, which seeks to increase the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30%.
But President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to convince the industry body to suspend its court action to allow for further consultation with the new minister.
The industry body seems to want to start discussing the new charter from scratch as spokesperson Tebello Chabana explains.
“We’re essentially starting from scratch.”
But Mantashe’s approach seems to be that the current charter must be used as the basis of discussions.
“You have a problem with Charter 3, what are those problems?”
Mantashe says his department is not married to the current charter and has committed that if need be it will be amended.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
