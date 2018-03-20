‘Majority of SA municipalities dysfunctional or in distress’

Zweli Mkhize says 27 district municipalities and a total of 55 municipalities are in distress, while 7% of the country’s municipalities are considered to be functioning properly.

CAPE TOWN - The majority of South Africa’s municipalities are either dysfunctional or in distress and in need of urgent help.

This is according to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize who on Tuesday morning outlined what government will do to help.

Only 7% of the country’s municipalities are considered to be functioning properly.

The Cooperative Governance Department will deploy a team of experts from its municipal infrastructure support agent to provide technical support to improve service delivery.

“There are still many municipalities that are struggling to use funds allocated to them to build or maintain infrastructure. Others are battling with financial management as well as good governance and administration.”

Mkhize says 27 district municipalities and a total of 55 municipalities are in distress.

He says he will only release a full list of the troubled municipalities once proper consultations have been done.