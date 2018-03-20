Mabuza tells accusers to report alleged links to political killings to cops
During his premiership of Mpumalanga, David Mabuza was accused of being behind a series of political killings in his province.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says those casting aspersions about his alleged links to political assassinations in Mpumalanga must report them to the police.
Mabuza is answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since taking up the position.
WATCH LIVE: Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in Parliament
During his premiership of Mpumalanga, Mabuza was accused of being behind a series of political killings in his province, including Mbombela speaker Jimmy Mohlala in 2009, who blew the lid on tender corruption linked to the 2010 World Cup.
While Mabuza was answering questions on moral regeneration in Parliament, the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen asked the deputy president how he will use his new role to introduce initiatives to uncover and bring to an end political killings.
“We must avoid a situation where we go around casting aspersions against people without any due process. This is just a process to harm their names and their character.”
Mabuza says all he can do as a citizen is to help the police track down a criminal.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.