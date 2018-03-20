Mabuza tells accusers to report alleged links to political killings to cops

During his premiership of Mpumalanga, David Mabuza was accused of being behind a series of political killings in his province.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says those casting aspersions about his alleged links to political assassinations in Mpumalanga must report them to the police.

Mabuza is answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since taking up the position.

During his premiership of Mpumalanga, Mabuza was accused of being behind a series of political killings in his province, including Mbombela speaker Jimmy Mohlala in 2009, who blew the lid on tender corruption linked to the 2010 World Cup.

While Mabuza was answering questions on moral regeneration in Parliament, the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen asked the deputy president how he will use his new role to introduce initiatives to uncover and bring to an end political killings.

“We must avoid a situation where we go around casting aspersions against people without any due process. This is just a process to harm their names and their character.”

Mabuza says all he can do as a citizen is to help the police track down a criminal.

