Mabuza refuses to address Sarb nationalisation in Q&A
DA’s Dean McPherson wanted to know how the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, as resolved by the ANC at its December conference, would assist in the fight against illicit financial flows.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says he's not prepared to address the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank in Parliament.
He was asked his view during his first question time in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in Parliament
Mabuza faced Members of Parliament (MPs) for the first time since his appointment as deputy, answering a wide range of questions from violence against women to illicit financial flows.
It was the Economic Freedom Fighters who posed a question about the illegal movement of money out of the country.
Mabuza responded with a lesson in recent history. He reminded MPs that Ramaphosa, during his State of the Nation Address, announced plans to establish a judicial inquiry into the revenue service.
Then the Democratic Alliance’s Dean McPherson wanted to know how the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, as resolved by the ANC at its December conference, would assist in the fight against illicit financial flows.
Mabuza responded: “If you want me to answer that question, I can do so outside this question and answer session.”
The ANC as a party seems unsure of how to approach the topic.
Two weeks ago, the party retracted its own parliamentary motion to debate the issue, saying it needed to consult more widely on the matter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
