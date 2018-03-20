Mabuza asked if govt will now allow Dalai Lama to visit SA
Deputy President David Mabuza says he can’t say whether the Tibetan spiritual leader will be granted a visa to visit the country and that each application is determined on its own merits and demerits.
CAPE TOWN - The sticky question of government’s position on allowing the Dalai Lama entry into the country has again been raised in Parliament.
Deputy President David Mabuza was answering a question on South Africa’s diplomatic relations with China.
The Dalai Lama has been denied entry to South Africa three times since 2009.
But Mabuza says there’s no policy to deny applicants of Tibetan origin entry to the country.
Asked by the IFP whether South Africa will now allow the Dalai Lama to visit, Mabuza says he can’t preempt an application.
"I’m not going to say whether the Dalai Lama's application for a visa will be denied or accepted. Wait until he submits an application and it will be determined at that time."
Mabuza says China has never dictated to government how to determine its domestic policy and neither will South Africa meddle in the affairs of China.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
