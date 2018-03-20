Lyon: We respect ICC’s decision on Rabada

Cricket South Africa appealed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to suspend fast bowler Rabada for two Test matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says that the Australian team have welcomed the decision to overturn the two-match suspension on Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada with immediate effect.

Cricket South Africa appealed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to suspend fast bowler Rabada for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

Rabada was found guilty by the ICC for breaching a level two offence, of making inappropriate and deliberate contact with Australian captain Steven Smith after dismissing him in the first innings in South Africa’s six-wicket win at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth.

CSA appointed a legal team, headed up by renowned law practitioner Advocate Dali Mpofu to represent Rabada in a Judicial Commission which was overseen by the ICC’s Michael Heron. The commission discussed Rabada’s matter on Monday which took just over six hours to complete.

Lyon says that they respect the decision by the ICC to allow Rabada to play in the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday.

“It’s exciting that KG is going to play, we as Australian cricketers always want to play against the best in the world and KG is the number one bowler in the world. It's going to be another good test for us and our batters and the ICC has made its decision and we respect that.”

Asked if the Australian team had prepared not to face Rabada for the remainder of the series, Lyon says that they were always preparing as if Rabada was going to still feature in the series.

“No, we were preparing for him to play, and as I said before that we always want to play against the best in the world.”

The third Test between South Africa and Australia gets underway on Thursday from Newlands in Cape Town from 10:00am