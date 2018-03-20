[LISTEN] What now after Life Esidimeni arbitration?

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society and family members played an important role in ensuring those responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy are held accountable.

Mark Heywood says for Section 27, Life Esidimeni started in 2015 when they were approached by the South African Depression and Anxiety who alerted them about plans to close the facility.

“When we started, we didn’t go in with a club, we went in trying to speak to Qedani Mahlangu and senior officials.”

Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks to Heywood and Andrew Pietersen, who sat on the family committee, about former Deputy Chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s final report on Life Esidimeni.

For more information listen to the audio above.