[LISTEN] Tips for first-time home buyers

Radio 702 | Eunice Sibiya, head of FNB’s consumer education programme, shares advice on scoring a home loan.

CAPE TOWN – While buying your first house can be exciting, it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The head of FNB’s consumer education programme shares advice for first-time home buyers.

"Timing is very important, particularly what's happening in your life. Are you young and employed? Do you have a deposit and do you have children? These components are very important."

Listen to the audio above for more.