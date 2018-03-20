Popular Topics
[LISTEN] De Lille: If DA is confident, why not open my hearing to public?

| The Democratic Alliance's Patricia de Lille speaks to 702's Karima Brown ahead of her disciplinary hearing on Tuesday 20 March.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she believes residents of the city deserve to know what their public leader has been accused of and what she has to say to those allegations.

De Lille has for the past six months been locked in a war of words with Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership stemming from friction within the party surrounding her leadership in the metro.

Last month, she narrowly survived a DA-brought motion of no-confidence vote in council, which she says forms part of a desperate attempt by the party to boot her from her position.

"If the DA is so confident about their case, that they have a water-tight case, I can't see the reason why they don't have [the hearing] open."

Listen to the audio above for the full interview.

