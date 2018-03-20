[LISTEN] 'I hope Mahlangu hears voices begging her... asking why?'

Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa says he hopes Qedani Mahlangu has visions and that she wakes up in a cold sweat and hears voices begging her, pleading with her; asking why?

JOHANNESBURG - 702 and CapeTalk breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa comments on former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her involvement in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

He asks if anyone can help Mahlangu in how she has reacted and responded to the tragedy.

Listen to the audio above for more