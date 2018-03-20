Lions trio to miss Jaguares clash
Ross Cronje, Jacobie Adriaanse and Andries Ferreira are expected to be fit for the following week when they take on the Crusaders at home.
JOHANNESBURG- The Emirates Lions have been dealt a further injury blow as trio Ross Cronje, Jacobie Adriaanse and Andries Ferreira will all miss the trip to Argentina to face the Jaguares this weekend.
Cronje injured his rib during the win over the Sunwolves, Adriaanse sustained a sprained ankle while Ferreira is struggling with a lower back spasm.
The trio add to an existing injury list that comprises of Ruan Combrinck, Jaco Kriel, Courtnall Skosan and Captain Warren Whiteley,
