Go

Lions name 25-man Argentina touring squad

Franco Mostert will continue to lead the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley, as the Lions brace themselves for a tricky trip to Buenos Aires.

Lions’ Franco Mostert and coach Swys de Bruyn. Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo.
Lions’ Franco Mostert and coach Swys de Bruyn. Picture: Twitter/@LionsRugbyCo.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG- The Emirates Lions have named a 25-man touring party to face the Jaguares in Argentina on Saturday.

Franco Mostert will continue to lead the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley, as the Lions brace themselves for a tricky trip to Buenos Aires.

The Lions are currently top the Super Rugby standings with four wins from their five matches so far. Kick off in Buenos Aires is at 11:40 pm South African time.

The Lions touring squad is:

Forwards:
Cyle Brink,
Robbie Coetzee,
Ruan Dreyer,
Lourens Erasmus,
Corne Fourie,
Johannes Jonker,
Robert Kruger,
Malcolm Marx,
Len Massyn,
Franco Mostert,
Marvin Orie,
Dylan Smith,
Kwagga Smith,
Jacques van Rooyen.

Backs:
Andries Coetzee,
Aphiwe Dyantyi,
Rohan Janse van Rensburg,
Marco Jansen van Vuren,
Elton Jantjies,
Sylvian Mahuza,
Lionel Mapoe,
Howard Mnisi,
Shaun Reynolds,
Dillon Smit,
Harold Vorster.

