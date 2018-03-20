Lions name 25-man Argentina touring squad
Franco Mostert will continue to lead the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley, as the Lions brace themselves for a tricky trip to Buenos Aires.
JOHANNESBURG- The Emirates Lions have named a 25-man touring party to face the Jaguares in Argentina on Saturday.
Franco Mostert will continue to lead the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley, as the Lions brace themselves for a tricky trip to Buenos Aires.
The Lions are currently top the Super Rugby standings with four wins from their five matches so far. Kick off in Buenos Aires is at 11:40 pm South African time.
The Lions touring squad is:
Forwards:
Cyle Brink,
Robbie Coetzee,
Ruan Dreyer,
Lourens Erasmus,
Corne Fourie,
Johannes Jonker,
Robert Kruger,
Malcolm Marx,
Len Massyn,
Franco Mostert,
Marvin Orie,
Dylan Smith,
Kwagga Smith,
Jacques van Rooyen.
Backs:
Andries Coetzee,
Aphiwe Dyantyi,
Rohan Janse van Rensburg,
Marco Jansen van Vuren,
Elton Jantjies,
Sylvian Mahuza,
Lionel Mapoe,
Howard Mnisi,
Shaun Reynolds,
Dillon Smit,
Harold Vorster.
Popular in Sport
-
The ICC are damaging their image by issuing farcical sanctions
-
[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
-
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
-
Springbok Cassiem to leave Cheetahs
-
'Outrageous' Ronaldo has Messi in his sights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.