Legislation may be amended for Sars to operate efficiently, independently

Chairperson Yunus Carrim says the committee welcomes the suspension of Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance says legislation, regulations and policy may need to be amended to ensure that Sars operates efficiently and independently.

Chairperson Yunus Carrim says the committee welcomes the suspension of Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, adding the committee wants the inquiry into Sars’ governance and administration set up as a matter of urgency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Moyane with immediate effect after he reportedly refused to step down meant he could no longer take the committee through reports dealing with former top tax official Jonas Makwakwa’s conduct.

Makwakwa resigned from Sars last week.

Carrim says it would have been unfair to expect new acting commissioner Mark Kingon to appear before the committee today.

"Mr Mark Kingon rang the committee chair this morning and expressed his commitment to cooperating with the committee within the law and the rules of Parliament.”

Carrim says lessons need to be learned from Sars’ performance over the past few years.

“Among the issues, we think he (Kingon) and his colleagues at Sars should focus on is ensuring that Sars officials are above reproach.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)