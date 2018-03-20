Lackay say suspended Sars boss weakened revenue services in tax collection

Former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Tom Moyane.

PRETORIA - Former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay says Tom Moyane's purge of experienced tax officials and the subsequent loss of institutional memory has had a direct impact on revenue collection.

Lackay has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Moyane.

The president referred to recent controversies involving the tax boss, including his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa scandal.

Lackay says South Africa is seeing the impact of a weakened revenue service in the tax collection numbers, thanks to Tom Moyane.

“If you suspend your exco within the first week of taking office and you have no experience in tax administration, then you systematically purge the most experienced tax officials … that’s the legacy that [should] be addressed urgently to bring credibility back to the institution.”

Moyane now faces a disciplinary inquiry, but he may also approach the courts to review his suspension.

