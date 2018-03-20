Jennifer Ferguson says still waiting for Jordaan to make contact with her
Last October, Jennifer Ferguson accused South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan of raping her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.
JOHANNESBURG – Singer, songwriter and political activist Jennifer Ferguson says she's still waiting for Danny Jordaan to make personal contact with her.
Last October, Ferguson accused South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan of raping her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.
She says it was difficult at the time to come out with her truth but she hopes that Jordaan will contact her.
“In the two weeks, especially after I came out with naming him, I’ve been waiting for him to make personal contact with me. Not a wall of lawyers, I left that door open, I still leave the door open because I believe [through] our TRC process, our country has been committed to finding different ways. The legal systems fail us. The legal system will not serve the survivor of rape.”
Ferguson posted a Facebook blog post in which she alleged that Jordaan raped her more than 20 years ago.
Jordaan denies that he raped her.
Feguson is in the country in a campaign to support survivors of sexual assault.
The campaign will include a four-day tour in April under the theme "#WeToo" which she hopes could be the start of a larger campaign.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
State withdraws child assault case against McBride
-
Ramaphosa suspends Moyane with immediate effect
-
Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.