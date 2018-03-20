Jennifer Ferguson says still waiting for Jordaan to make contact with her

JOHANNESBURG – Singer, songwriter and political activist Jennifer Ferguson says she's still waiting for Danny Jordaan to make personal contact with her.

Last October, Ferguson accused South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan of raping her at a hotel in Port Elizabeth.

She says it was difficult at the time to come out with her truth but she hopes that Jordaan will contact her.

“In the two weeks, especially after I came out with naming him, I’ve been waiting for him to make personal contact with me. Not a wall of lawyers, I left that door open, I still leave the door open because I believe [through] our TRC process, our country has been committed to finding different ways. The legal systems fail us. The legal system will not serve the survivor of rape.”

Ferguson posted a Facebook blog post in which she alleged that Jordaan raped her more than 20 years ago.

Jordaan denies that he raped her.

Feguson is in the country in a campaign to support survivors of sexual assault.

The campaign will include a four-day tour in April under the theme "#WeToo" which she hopes could be the start of a larger campaign.