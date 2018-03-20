Jason Rohde said 'I killed her, I killed her' - Susan's brother tells court

Susan Rohde's brother said he received a phone call from the accused who was crying and sobbing profusely after her death. He says Rohde said he had killed Susan.

CAPE TOWN - Susan Rohde's brother has testified about an emotional conversation he had with her husband shortly after her body was discovered.

Jason Rohde's accused of killing his wife at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016 where the couple had stayed for a work function for the weekend.

He claims she committed suicide, but a state post mortem has found she was strangled.

A hair iron cord was found around her neck in the bathroom of their hotel room.

He admits they fought and argued the night before as his mistress was present at the function.

Jason’s brother in-law flew from Australia to testify in the trial.

Mark Holmes says he and his partner were meant to fly to South Africa a few days after learning of his sister's death in July 2016.

He says the night before their flight, he received a phone call from the accused who was crying and sobbing profusely.

Holmes says while it was difficult to understand all Jason's words during the frantic call, he could hear his brother in-law say: 'I killed her, I killed her, I killed her'.

The witness says he tried to comfort Jason by telling him it wasn't his fault and that he would be there in the coming days.

During cross examination by the defence, Holmes agreed he understood the accused's utterances to mean that he killed his wife emotionally.

The trial resumes next week.