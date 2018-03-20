Jacques Pauw: Sars suffered major damage under Moyane’s leadership
The Presidency announced on Monday night that Moyane had been suspended after he refused to resign.
JOHANNESBURG - The suspension of Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has been welcomed in a number of quarters, with Corruption Watch calling for him to be prosecuted and Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance saying lessons need to be learnt.
Author of The President's Keepers Jacques Pauw says Sars suffered major damage under Moyane, who protected those close to him.
“He stopped the tax investigation into Jacob Zuma and he stopped the tax investigations into his family members. He stopped the tax investigations into the Guptas. He started purging Sars of dedicated servants.”
The president has appointed Mark Kingon to act in Moyane's position, pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry.
Pauw says reports of the Sars rogue unit were used to get rid of skilled staff who wouldn't sign off on corruption and they must be brought back.
“It boils down to the fact that those people involved in investigating the president, his friends and his cronies had to driven out of Sars, had to be expelled. Some of them resigned while others were suspended.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
