[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him

Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him

JOHANNESBURG - Is South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane a walking dead (tax)man?

Like man pro-Zuma politicians and civil servants he may soon find his time in Cyril Ramaphosa's administration coming to an end.

Moyane has been suspended with immediate effect and will face disciplinary action.

In the last two days Moyane and Ramaphosa have traded letters, both of which have been leaked to the public.Here's what the president told Moyane in his missive:

Dear Commissioner Moyane,