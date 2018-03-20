Popular Topics
Fewer vegetation fires seen in CT over past year

During the 2017/2018 financial year, there were more than 7,200 blazes of which more than 5,600 were vegetation fires.

Pockets of flames continue to burn in Scarborough near Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There have been fewer vegetation fires in Cape Town over the past year.

During the 2017/2018 financial year, there were more than 7,200 blazes of which more than 5,600 were vegetation fires.

However, house fires are on the rise.

Five hundred and twenty-two house fires were recorded last year and in the first few months of 2018. There's also been a slight increase in shack fires.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says this is worrying as it could point to inadequate fire safety measures being implemented.

“The number of fires affecting informal dwellings remains in the same range but its disappointing that we’re not seeing a bigger drop. We also continue to see incidents where communities sabotage firefighters in the execution of their duties by stoning vehicles or cutting hoses. Such events are counterproductive and, in fact, only put more innocent lives at risk.”

