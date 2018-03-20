Popular Topics
Go

EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament

The red berets have not been available for comment at this stage.

A screengrab shows Media24's Adrian de Kock being assaulted by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Picture: @JasonFelix/Twitter
A screengrab shows Media24's Adrian de Kock being assaulted by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday 20 March 2018. Picture: @JasonFelix/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A video has emerged of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu assaulting a journalist outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Media24's Adrian de Kock appears to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is taking place.

De Kock apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.

Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him. Then De Kock is heard shouting: “Leave my stuff alone.”

The EFF has not been available for comment at this stage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

