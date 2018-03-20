EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament

The red berets have not been available for comment at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - A video has emerged of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu assaulting a journalist outside Parliament on Tuesday.

Media24's Adrian de Kock appears to be waiting with other journalists outside the building, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing is taking place.

De Kock apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him.

Shivambu is then seen in the video moving up closer to the journalist and appears to be intimidating him. Then De Kock is heard shouting: “Leave my stuff alone.”

The EFF has not been available for comment at this stage.

