Dlamini had no intention to meet ConCourt deadline – inquiry told

Closing arguments in the inquiry investigating Bathabile Dlamini's role in the crisis concluded on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - At the inquiry into the social grants saga, it's been argued former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini never had an intention to meet the April 2017 deadline set by the Constitutional Court.

By that date, there should have been a clear plan around the distribution of grants.

Closing arguments in the inquiry investigating Dlamini's role in the crisis concluded on Monday.

While the minister's lawyers have argued she didn't act in bad faith, legal counsels want her to be held personally liable.

Judge Bernard Ngoepe who's presiding over the hearings, will now evaluate the submissions.

Ngoepe said: “The process of oral evidence includes observing witnesses, being cross examined and so forth and so on and where there is a contested inevitably, I must reject the one or the other. Otherwise if I’m just a collector of reasons, I’ll be sending back exactly what was sent to me.”

Dlamini has been described as an embarrassingly poor witness.

Legal counsels have questioned why the minister failed to disclose her role in the department's controversial workstreams.

Legal counsels have argued that it was important for Dlamini to include the role she played in the controversial workstreams as they were appointed by her.

The Black Sash Trust's Advocate Geoff Budlender has accused Dlamini of hiding information from the court in order to absolve herself from being held personally liable for the Sassa crisis.

Dlamini's legal team has argued it was not her intention to mislead the court.

The inquiry has concluded and Ngoepe now has to study the submissions and make a finding.