Distraught CT mother desperate to find missing mentally ill daughter

CAPE TOWN - A distraught mother is searching for her mentally ill daughter who’s gone missing in Lwandle.

Neliswa Dyantyi left the house in Asanda Village two weeks ago and has still not been seen or heard from.

Nokuzala Dyantyi says she hasn’t been able to concentrate on anything else besides finding her daughter.

“I feel very bad, but I pray to God to give me the strength.”

The 21-year old left the house without telling anyone where she’s going on 5 March.

Dyantyi says her daughter, who’s been suffering from mental health challenges for the past two years, would often go for walks and return home hours later. But this time she failed to come home.

Dyantyi went to the police station on 7 March but was told to first check the hospitals before opening a case.

“I searched to no avail. I went back to the police… they opened a file. Her aunt even went to a hospital and a mortuary and she wasn’t there.”

Police have requested anyone with information about the young woman’s whereabouts, to contact Lwandle police.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)