Distraught CT mother desperate to find missing mentally ill daughter
The 21-year old left the house without telling anyone where she’s going on 5 March.
CAPE TOWN - A distraught mother is searching for her mentally ill daughter who’s gone missing in Lwandle.
Neliswa Dyantyi left the house in Asanda Village two weeks ago and has still not been seen or heard from.
Nokuzala Dyantyi says she hasn’t been able to concentrate on anything else besides finding her daughter.
“I feel very bad, but I pray to God to give me the strength.”
The 21-year old left the house without telling anyone where she’s going on 5 March.
Dyantyi says her daughter, who’s been suffering from mental health challenges for the past two years, would often go for walks and return home hours later. But this time she failed to come home.
Dyantyi went to the police station on 7 March but was told to first check the hospitals before opening a case.
“I searched to no avail. I went back to the police… they opened a file. Her aunt even went to a hospital and a mortuary and she wasn’t there.”
Police have requested anyone with information about the young woman’s whereabouts, to contact Lwandle police.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
Jacques Pauw: Sars suffered major damage under Moyane’s leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.