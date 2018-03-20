'Disciplinary action against Moyane should be fair, swift & decisive'

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night to suspend Tom Moyane with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN/PRETORIA - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance says disciplinary proceedings against South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane should be fair, swift and decisive.

The committee has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night to suspend Moyane with immediate effect.

Ramaphosa took action after Moyane reportedly refused his initial request to step down.

The committee was expected to meet with Moyane on Tuesday afternoon to consider reports on the conduct and tax details of former top SARS official Jonas Makwakwa.

Makwakwa resigned last week after Moyane finally promised to deliver the documents. Now Moyane himself has been suspended.

Committee chairperson Yunus Carrim says: “We welcome the president’s decision to suspend Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and urge that the disciplinary inquiry into his conduct be fair, swift and decisive.”

Carrim says he spoke to acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon this morning.

“We felt it would not be fair to call the new commissioner here this afternoon.”

The committee will consider the Makwakwa matter next month.

REACTION

Former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay has welcomed the suspension of Moyane, saying the fiscus can no longer suffer under his management.

Lackay was among officials, including Ivan Pillay and Johan van Loggerenberg, who was purged from the institution follow now discredited reports of a unit which unlawfully spied on taxpayers.

He says Sars is under a period of optimism and hope under the leadership of Ramaphosa.

“I think the president should really be commended for taking swift decisive action in this regard. I think the president fully understands that as a country we’ve a huge fiscal problem.”

Lackay places the revenue shortfall squarely at Moyane’s feet.

“Under Tom Moyane, Sars has consistently under collected revenue. With all the other scandals that we’ve seen under Moyane, it was time to take decisive action.”

The Presidency has not said whether Moyane will face a disciplinary inquiry or what the next move is.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)