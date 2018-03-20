De Lille’s lawyer assessing how panellists were appointed
CAPE TOWN - A closed-door disciplinary panel discussion to probe misconduct charges against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is still going ahead.
Deliberations on procedural details of the disciplinary process continued after a break.
De Lille’s legal team assessed how the panel members were appointed as well as the specific role each of them will fulfil.
Nearly 10 hours after proceedings started, officials were still debating procedural matters that will guide the disciplinary process going forward.
One of the issues is the recusal of panellist Sheila Camerer, a former Deputy Justice Minister, whom De Lille has described as a “known political opponent”.
De Lille also wants a complete list of witnesses who will testify.
She says the Democratic Alliance only gave them two names.
“I didn’t speak at all… it was just the lawyers talking about the technical points they want to clear first; how was the panel appointed, for instance.”
One witness who’s confirmed that he’ll testify during the proceedings is Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille confident her name will be cleared
DA LEGAL TEAM TO ASSESS DE LILLE’S GRIEVANCES
The DA’s disciplinary panel will on Thursday announce whether the process is open to the media and the public.
Officials on Tuesday afternoon met with De Lille’s legal representation to discuss their grievances ahead of the hearings.
The mayor’s leadership style forms part of the probe as the party alleges she intimidated and belittled Caucus members who disagreed with her.
During a marathon session of nine hours, De Lille’s lawyers, advocates John Riley and Johan de Waal highlighted issues ahead of the official start of the disciplinary hearing.
De Lille says the DA’s legal team will on Wednesday assess the grievances and return with an answer on Thursday.
“We’re agreed that we’ll not meet on Human Rights Day.”
She says DA lawyers will study further written submissions on Wednesday.
“My team presented all our technical points and requests so that the DA team has time on Wednesday to study them, and when we meet again on Thursday there won't be further arguments.”
De Lille says she is satisfied with how proceedings panned out on Tuesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
