De Lille’s disciplinary hearing delayed following ‘technical issues’

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing has been delayed as representatives are still discussing technical issues regarding the probe.

A key issue is whether the public and media will have access to the proceedings.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) alleges De Lille has harmed the party’s image and has failed to carry out her duties.

The Steenhuisen Committee, set up to probe the allegations, found De Lille’s alleged autocratic leadership style had created the real risk of an impending loss of skilled, senior staff.

De Lille says a number of details based on the DA’s federal legal constitution are now being discussed.

“The process, for instance, how was the panel set up and can some of the panel members play dual roles?”

She says it’s unclear whether the proceedings will continue on Human Right’s Day on Wednesday.

“I’ve got engagements tomorrow that I can’t cancel now. I’m not sure about my legal team, but I’m definitely not coming tomorrow.”

De Lille says her legal representation still needs to formally present a request to have the hearings open to the public.

