De Lille disciplinary hearing to begin this morning
Patricia de Lille has for the past six months been locked in a war of words with DA leadership stemming from friction within the party surrounding her leadership.
CAPE TOWN - Disciplinary proceedings probing misconduct charges against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille are to commence at Parliament on Tuesday morning.
De Lille has for the past six months been locked in a war of words with Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership stemming from friction within the party surrounding her leadership in the metro.
Last month, she narrowly survived a DA-brought motion of no-confidence vote in council, which she says all forms part of a desperate attempt by the party to boot her from her position.
The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach says the number of witnesses that will be called to testify, depends on how the four-day process pans out.
The party's James Selfe says de Lille has to make representations to the disciplinary panel if she wants the hearings to unfold in an open platform.
“We are a voluntary organisation. We have certain rules and practices and a constitution to which de Lille has signed allegiance when she joined the party.”
A DA sub-committee has found de Lille overstepped the boundaries of her position and interfered with decisions involving "the specification, awarding and timing of tenders."
Officials have found this created intolerable working conditions for professionally qualified staff.
