David Mabuza ready for maiden Q&A session

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza will face Members of Parliament (MPs) for the first time when he answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Mabuza, who is the new Leader of Government Business will be quizzed on a number of issues, from moral regeneration to Illicit Financial Flows.

His newly appointed parliamentary counsellor Ebrahim Ebrahim said last week that Mabuza has gone through all questions and has drafted his responses.

It will be Deputy President Mabuza’s turn to face off with MPs when he takes to the National Assembly podium this afternoon.

Last week saw President Cyril Ramaphosa facing questions from MPs who grilled him about nationalisation, land expropriation without compensation and Jacob Zuma’s legal costs.

At Tuesday's session, Mabuza will brief Parliament on interventions to deal with violence against women and children as well as fee-free quality education.

But only time will tell whether Mabuza, a controversial political figure, will receive a baptism of fire from MPs during his maiden appearance.