David Mabuza defends convicted assaulter Manana

Mabuza has told parliamentarians that the ANC doesn’t discard those who have been found on the wrong side of the law and would rather rehabilitate them.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has defended African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana, who was convicted and sentenced for assaulting a woman last year.

Mabuza is holding his maiden question and answer session in the National Assembly, where he is facing a series of questions on violence against women and social cohesion.

“With regards to Manana, we believe that people can be corrected… we don’t have a dustbin where we throw people.”

Manana is the former Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

He was sentenced to a year in prison or a fine of R100,000 for the assault of a woman at a Johannesburg nightclub.

Manana pleaded guilty to three charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he was caught on camera violently hitting two women outside Cubana nightclub.

A video of the crime went viral, prompting calls for harsh punishment.

