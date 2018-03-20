Dali Mpofu: It was a privilege to be part of Rabada’s case

Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in Cape Town after he was found not guilty of making deliberate physical contact with Australian batsmen Steve Smith in the second Test.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu who was appointed by Cricket South Africa to represent Kagiso Rabada says he was honoured to be a part of the case.

It was really a Team effort!

Many Thanks to CSA CEO Thabang Moroe

Attorneys David Becker & Matt Kemp

My juniors,Adv Steven Budlender & Adv Kerusha Pillay

Yusuf Peer

Captain Faf du Plessis

Cool Cat Doc Moosajee

Mostly OUR World Number One bowler:MyMan KG Rabada🏏#RabadaMustPlay pic.twitter.com/wu1Wjv6Q2y — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 20, 2018

Mpofu says it was a privilege to work on the case.

“It was a privilege to be part of something that all South Africans were keenly awaiting, as well as all Australians for different reasons.”

The South African team will now be relieved ahead of the third Test with Australia.

Judicial commissioner Michael Herron said he was not completely satisfied that Rabada intended to make contact. Instead, he has has fined him 25% of his match fee and given the player one demerit point.

The ICC had initially given Rabada two demerit points, taking his tally to eight in the last 14 months.

