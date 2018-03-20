Dali Mpofu: It was a privilege to be part of Rabada’s case
Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in Cape Town after he was found not guilty of making deliberate physical contact with Australian batsmen Steve Smith in the second Test.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu who was appointed by Cricket South Africa to represent Kagiso Rabada says he was honoured to be a part of the case.
Rabada has been cleared to play in Cape Town.
It was really a Team effort!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 20, 2018
Many Thanks to CSA CEO Thabang Moroe
Attorneys David Becker & Matt Kemp
My juniors,Adv Steven Budlender & Adv Kerusha Pillay
Yusuf Peer
Captain Faf du Plessis
Cool Cat Doc Moosajee
Mostly OUR World Number One bowler:MyMan KG Rabada🏏#RabadaMustPlay pic.twitter.com/wu1Wjv6Q2y
He was found not guilty of making deliberate physical contact with Australian batsman Steve Smith in the second Test.
Mpofu says it was a privilege to work on the case.
“It was a privilege to be part of something that all South Africans were keenly awaiting, as well as all Australians for different reasons.”
The South African team will now be relieved ahead of the third Test with Australia.
Judicial commissioner Michael Herron said he was not completely satisfied that Rabada intended to make contact. Instead, he has has fined him 25% of his match fee and given the player one demerit point.
The ICC had initially given Rabada two demerit points, taking his tally to eight in the last 14 months.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
