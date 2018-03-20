Cynthia Nixon joins race for New York governor

She’s a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winning actress and now Nixon has officially jumped into the race for governor of New York.

NEW YORK – Actress Cynthia Nixon is setting her sights on politics after she announced on Monday she will be running for governor of New York.

The Sex and the City star is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award winning actress.

The mother of three, known for playing Miranda in the hit TV series, is challenging two-term Governor Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary.

Nixon has never before run for elected office but has been an outspoken education activist.

Pundits say her campaign may test the appetite of New Yorkers for a celebrity leader in the age of President Donald Trump, a deeply unpopular figure there among Democrats.