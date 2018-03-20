CT to host prelude to International Jazz Festival on Tuesday night

British jazz band Incognito as well as local artists including The Soil, Alistair Izobell and Claire Phillips will be part of the line-up on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A prelude to the 19th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival will kick off at the Greenmarket Square on Tuesday afternoon.

The pre-festival free community concert is a permanent feature as part of this weekend's main event and is held annually in the heart of the Mother City.

Organisers say this platform gives them the opportunity to give Capetonians the chance to enjoy music from world-class performers at no charge.

British jazz band Incognito as well as local artists including acapella group The Soil, Alistair Izobell and Claire Phillips will be part of the line-up on Tuesday night.

Residents and motorists are advised to please take note of the temporary road closures that will be in place in the city centre and surrounds to accommodate the event starting at 16:30 pm.

Jazz Festival Director Billy Domingo said: “It’s nice that people don’t have to loop through fences again to see international acts. And it’s just us saying thank you to Cape Town for allowing us to come in here, close the road, no hotels, everything booked out - so it’s just giving something back to the people of Cape Town.”