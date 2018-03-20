CT officials remove shacks amid anti-land invasion operation

So far more than 70 illegally erected shacks have been removed.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is in the process of removing shacks as part of an anti-land invasion operation in Dunoon.

There has been reports of stone-throwing and violence, with a South African Police Service and municipal vehicle having been damaged.

Meanwhile, Potsdam Road has been closed as a result of a protest against the operation.

The city's Richard Bosman says officials are on scene.

“The city is rotating its land very vigorously. You would have noticed over the last few weeks there’s been a lot of activity in the Philippi area. Today we moved over to Dunoon. We still have quite a few plots to clear.”

