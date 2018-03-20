CT officials remove shacks amid anti-land invasion operation
So far more than 70 illegally erected shacks have been removed.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is in the process of removing shacks as part of an anti-land invasion operation in Dunoon.
So far more than 70 illegally erected shacks have been removed.
There has been reports of stone-throwing and violence, with a South African Police Service and municipal vehicle having been damaged.
Meanwhile, Potsdam Road has been closed as a result of a protest against the operation.
The city's Richard Bosman says officials are on scene.
“The city is rotating its land very vigorously. You would have noticed over the last few weeks there’s been a lot of activity in the Philippi area. Today we moved over to Dunoon. We still have quite a few plots to clear.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
I take responsibility & apologise for scuffle, says EFF's Shivambu
-
Moyane 'shocked by Ramaphosa’s approach'
-
[MUST READ] Here's what Cyril Ramaphosa told Tom Moyane when he suspended him
-
Ramaphosa could face legal action after Moyane suspension
-
[CARTOON] How Does Zuma Sleep At Night?
-
EFF’s Shivambu caught on camera assaulting journalist at Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.