Cops fire rubber bullets as ANCYL, Nehawu marchers clash
Union members are calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down, while members of the ANCYL are marching in his defence.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets after marchers taking part in Nehawu’s North West day of action were confronted by a crowd dressed in African National Congress (ANC) T-shirts outside the legislature in Mahikeng.
A moment of chaos after rubber bullets are fired on demonstrators st the #Nehawu march. Members of the union are here to hand over their memorandum of demands in which they call for Supra #Mahumapelo to step down as Premier. MS pic.twitter.com/9m96FIPJX7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018
Union members are calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down, while members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) are marching in his defence.
Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe joins #Nehawu marchers outside Garona Building. MS pic.twitter.com/MVDMrw4Uqb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018
A small crowd wearing ANC T-shirts arrived carrying placards in defence of the premier, reading: “Hands off our premier.”
Police fired rubber bullets when the two groups clashed, driving the ANCYL out of the Garona Building Square.
The ANCYL’s representative Ofentse Bogopane says as a member of the tripartite alliance, Nehawu should not take to the streets.
“We must call a meeting with the African National Congress and say that we’re having a problem with a deployee in government, who is Supra Mahumapelo and resolve the matter.”
Nehawu leaders have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.
#Nehawu: Solly Phetoe says march leaders must again mobilize workers on Thursday to lay charges against Premier Supra #Mahumapelo. MS pic.twitter.com/UiEuUFVVaX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
