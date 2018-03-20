Cardi B: The #MeToo movement doesn't represent hip-hop stars
Cardi B claims nobody cares when women in the hip-hop industry speak out about how they were subjected to sexual misconduct.
NEW YORK – Cardi B has claimed that the #MeToo movement doesn't represent female hip-hop stars as "nobody gives a f##k" when women in the hip-hop industry speak out.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker claims nobody cares when women in the hip-hop industry speak out about how they were subjected to sexual misconduct.
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f##k. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d##s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't matter.' These [male] producers and directors [who are supporting the movement]. They're not woke, they're scared."
Meanwhile, Cardi B previously admitted she is working hard to make things better for her future children.
She said: "This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working. I don't want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don't want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don't want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don't want to do welfare. I don't."
And Cardi can't believe so many people look up to her.
She added: "When women come up to me like, 'I am a freaking senator,' or, 'I'm a doctor'. It's like, 'Damn, y'all like me? I look up to y'all!' It's not that people want to be like me, but some want to say the things I say and can't, because they're afraid. I say it for them."
