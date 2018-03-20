Canada to deploy hundreds of personnel for peacekeeping in Mali

It will deploy 250 personnel along with two Chinook transport helicopters and four-armed Griffon choppers.

PRETORIA - Canada’s putting boots on the ground and helicopters in the air above the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping operation.

Ottowa’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he hopes the contribution will have a tremendous impact on the United Nations (UN) mission in Mali.

Canada’s had its arm twisted by German and Dutch allies to get involved in Mali, where 162 peacekeepers have died, 99 of them as a result of military attacks.

It will deploy 250 personnel along with two Chinook transport helicopters and four-armed Griffon choppers.

They are expected in Mali by August, replacing a German contingent in the West African country.

The UN mission there is known as United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali. It includes troops from Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Niger.