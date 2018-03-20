Canada to deploy hundreds of personnel for peacekeeping in Mali
It will deploy 250 personnel along with two Chinook transport helicopters and four-armed Griffon choppers.
PRETORIA - Canada’s putting boots on the ground and helicopters in the air above the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping operation.
Ottowa’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he hopes the contribution will have a tremendous impact on the United Nations (UN) mission in Mali.
Canada’s had its arm twisted by German and Dutch allies to get involved in Mali, where 162 peacekeepers have died, 99 of them as a result of military attacks.
It will deploy 250 personnel along with two Chinook transport helicopters and four-armed Griffon choppers.
They are expected in Mali by August, replacing a German contingent in the West African country.
The UN mission there is known as United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali. It includes troops from Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Niger.
Popular in Africa
-
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya
-
Mugabe could lose immunity, privileges over comments on Mnangagwa's presidency
-
'Warned of Boko Haram, Nigerian security lapses helped schoolgirls' abduction'
-
Surprise Kenya rate cut puts lending rate cap in focus
-
Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation to AU summit in Rwanda
-
Zim changes law limiting majority ownership by state to diamond, platinum mines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.