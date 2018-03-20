Call on EFF to condemn #FloydShivambu after assaulting journalist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
Go

Call on EFF to condemn #FloydShivambu after assaulting journalist

A video has emerged showing Floyd Shivambu grabbing Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock around the neck outside Parliament.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters members, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu at one year anniversary at Lonmin's Marikana mine where 34 striking platinum workers were shot dead by police on 16 August 2012. Picture: Christa Van der Walt/EWN
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters members, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu at one year anniversary at Lonmin's Marikana mine where 34 striking platinum workers were shot dead by police on 16 August 2012. Picture: Christa Van der Walt/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) should come out and condemn its deputy president for assaulting a journalist on Tuesday.

A video has emerged which shows Floyd Shivambu grabbing Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock around the neck outside Parliament.

Shivambu released a statement after a number of political parties and media groups condemned his behaviour.

He says he regrets the incident and takes full responsibility but won't be giving any interviews.

Sanef's Mahlatse Mahlase says: “I think the actions are more important. In this instance, we have Floyd Shivambu and I think it’s important that we hear the EFF come out to condemn Shivambu’s actions.”

Shivambu has released a statement, saying he regrets the incident.

“I take full responsibility and apologise for engaging in a scuffle with a person I discovered after the incident is a journalist. I will write and email an official apology for the scuffle; because I believe it was not supposed to happen.”

The African National Congress, other political parties and media organisations have strongly condemned Shivambu’s violent behaviour.

Sanef says it expects members of Parliament to champion the rights of journalists, not assault them.

De Kock, however, says he plans to lay a criminal charge of assault.

De Kock had been trying to get a response from Shivambu on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing.

He says he was just doing his job: “I approached Shivambu for comments and he immediately told me to delete a picture of him. I told him we [journalists] don’t delete pictures from our cameras. He then grabbed my camera and tried to delete the picture.”

WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA