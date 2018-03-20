Call for EFF to condemn #FloydShivambu after assaulting journalist
A video has emerged showing Floyd Shivambu grabbing Media24 journalist Adrian de Kock around the neck outside Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) should come out and condemn its deputy president for assaulting a journalist on Tuesday.
Shivambu released a statement after a number of political parties and media groups condemned his behaviour.
He says he regrets the incident and takes full responsibility but won't be giving any interviews.
Sanef's Mahlatse Mahlase says: “I think the actions are more important. In this instance, we have Floyd Shivambu and I think it’s important that we hear the EFF come out to condemn Shivambu’s actions.”
“I take full responsibility and apologise for engaging in a scuffle with a person I discovered after the incident is a journalist. I will write and email an official apology for the scuffle; because I believe it was not supposed to happen.”
The African National Congress, other political parties and media organisations have strongly condemned Shivambu’s violent behaviour.
Sanef says it expects members of Parliament to champion the rights of journalists, not assault them.
#FloydShivambu says the incident was unfortunate CA pic.twitter.com/CHgY7JbL3X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2018
De Kock, however, says he plans to lay a criminal charge of assault.
De Kock had been trying to get a response from Shivambu on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing.
He says he was just doing his job: “I approached Shivambu for comments and he immediately told me to delete a picture of him. I told him we [journalists] don’t delete pictures from our cameras. He then grabbed my camera and tried to delete the picture.”
WATCH: Journalist to lay charge after Floyd Shivambu assault
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
