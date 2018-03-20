Popular Topics
Blue Bulls President Gert Wessels resigns

Wessels had been under pressure to keep the company’s bank balance afloat.

Gert Wessels has resigned as Blue Bulls president. Picture: Facebook/Blue Bulls Company.
Gert Wessels has resigned as Blue Bulls president. Picture: Facebook/Blue Bulls Company.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG- The Blue Bulls Company confirmed the resignation of President Gert Wessels with immediate effect.

Wessels had been under pressure to keep the company’s bank balance afloat and a faction of the board had tabled a vote of no confidence in Wessels citing his "reckless behavior" outside his mandate which "ruined" the union financially.

The company has since issued a statement confirming Wessel’s resignation from the Union.

“The Blue Bulls Company would like to confirm that President of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union and Chairman of the BBCo board Gert Wessels has tendered his resignation and has officially stepped down from his post. We would like to sincerely thank him for his efforts during his term and would also like to wish him all of the best with his future endeavours.”

