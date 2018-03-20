Blue Bulls President Gert Wessels resigns
Wessels had been under pressure to keep the company’s bank balance afloat.
JOHANNESBURG- The Blue Bulls Company confirmed the resignation of President Gert Wessels with immediate effect.
Wessels had been under pressure to keep the company’s bank balance afloat and a faction of the board had tabled a vote of no confidence in Wessels citing his "reckless behavior" outside his mandate which "ruined" the union financially.
The company has since issued a statement confirming Wessel’s resignation from the Union.
“The Blue Bulls Company would like to confirm that President of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union and Chairman of the BBCo board Gert Wessels has tendered his resignation and has officially stepped down from his post. We would like to sincerely thank him for his efforts during his term and would also like to wish him all of the best with his future endeavours.”
Popular in Sport
-
[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
-
The ICC are damaging their image by issuing farcical sanctions
-
'Outrageous' Ronaldo has Messi in his sights
-
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
-
Hamilton on top, but concern at grassroots level
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.