[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
Go

[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect

This comes after Cricket South Africa appealed the ICC decision to suspend the fast bowler for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada in action during their clash with England on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Seamer Kagiso Rabada in action during their clash with England on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been found not guilty of a level 2 offence, but guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. He is free to play with immediate effect.

This comes after Cricket South Africa appealed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to suspend fast bowler Rabada for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

Rabada was found guilty by the ICC for breaching a level two offence, of making inappropriate and deliberate contact with Australian captain Steven Smith after dismissing him in the first innings in South Africa’s six-wicket win at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth.

This clears Rabada to play in the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday 22 March.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA