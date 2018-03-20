[ALERT] Kagiso Rabada cleared to play with immediate effect

This comes after Cricket South Africa appealed the ICC decision to suspend the fast bowler for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

JOHANNESBURG - Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been found not guilty of a level 2 offence, but guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. He is free to play with immediate effect.

#KagisoRabada QC Michael Heron confirms #Rabada has been found not guilty of the charge of making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 20, 2018

This comes after Cricket South Africa appealed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to suspend fast bowler Rabada for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

Rabada was found guilty by the ICC for breaching a level two offence, of making inappropriate and deliberate contact with Australian captain Steven Smith after dismissing him in the first innings in South Africa’s six-wicket win at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth.

This clears Rabada to play in the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday 22 March.