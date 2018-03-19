World's priciest chocolate goes on display in Portugal
Priced at $9,489 and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons.
LISBON - The world’s most expensive chocolate went on display at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal on Friday.
WATCH: The world's most expensive chocolate goes on display at a fair in Portugal. https://t.co/3DZMTjXrP6 pic.twitter.com/BtFFmOY5rf— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 19, 2018
Priced at $9,489 and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons. It has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.
It was guarded by two uniformed men.
Its creator, Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world’s most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed $250 La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt’s as the record holder.
Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalised pincers.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.