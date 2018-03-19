Woman dies in Arizona after being hit by Uber self-driving car

According to police, the accident in Tempe, Arizona occurred late Sunday or early Monday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman died from her injuries after being struck by a Uber self-driving vehicle in Arizona, police said on Monday morning, and Bloomberg reported that the ride hailing company had suspended its autonomous vehicle programme across the United States.

