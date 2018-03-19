WC average dam level drops to 18.9%

Level 6b water restrictions are currently in place in the city of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s average dam level has dropped to 18.9%.

This is down 7% compared to the same period last year.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says they've been implementing disaster relief measures across the province.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent Styan says: “We see the level keeps on dropping at less than 1% at the moment per week. We urge the public and other stakeholders to do as much as they can to save water, especially in the coming winter months when we expect some rainfall. We want to allow the system some time to recover.”

Level 6b water restrictions are currently in place in the city of Cape Town.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane recently announced ‘Day Zero’ has been pushed back until next year, depending on residents’ water use and winter rainfall.

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane: Day Zero might not happen in 2018

Despite the positive news from Cape Town and DA officials that the city will avoid the so-called Day Zero level for this year, many residents are still stock-piling water.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)