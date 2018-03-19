[WATCH LIVE] Moseneke delivers Life Esidimeni report

At least 144 mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016 by the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is delivering his report after the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Argument concluded last month with lawyers representing the families of those who survived the tragedy asking that Moseneke award them R1 million each.

