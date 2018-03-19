Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Closing arguments in Sassa inquiry

Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust wants former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to be held personally liable for the grants debacle.

A screengrab of former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions at the inquiry into her role in the social grants debacle.
A screengrab of former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions at the inquiry into her role in the social grants debacle.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry is hearing closing arguments on former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the grants crisis.

Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.

The group wants Dlamini to be held personally liable for the debacle.

The inquiry which is headed by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe

Timeline

