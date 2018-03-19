[WATCH LIVE] Closing arguments in Sassa inquiry

Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust wants former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to be held personally liable for the grants debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry is hearing closing arguments on former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the grants crisis.

Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.

The group wants Dlamini to be held personally liable for the debacle.

The inquiry which is headed by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe