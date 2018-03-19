UN’s Achim Steiner concludes visit to Zimbabwe

The UNDP head has been helping Zimbabwe draw up a new voters' roll, and so far more than five million voters have been registered.

HARARE - The head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner has ended his visit to Zimbabwe, the first visit from a top UN official since the fall of Robert Mugabe.

Steiner says Zimbabwe is facing a moment of opportunity as it prepares for elections later this year.

His visit came the same week that former president Robert Mugabe spoke out against his removal from office.

But Steiner made no comment on Mugabe; instead he met new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and civil society.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Steiner said he’d listened to the hopes, pain and expectations of Zimbabweans concerning elections and the nation’s future.

He said the UNDP was ready to help Zimbabwe towards reconciliation and economic recovery.